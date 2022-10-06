Political reporters have Kwasi Kwarteng to thank for transforming what could have been a dry-as-dust conference season into one of the most remarkable news banquets for many years.

Obviously, the Westminster pack’s desire to fill column inches with exciting tales is of minimal importance when compared to the real-world impact of the chancellor’s decisions on people’s living standards, incomes and mortgages.

But weary hacks returning from two weeks in Liverpool and Birmingham were scarcely able to believe the scale of political upheaval unleashed by Mr Kwarteng’s not-so-mini-Budget on 23 September.