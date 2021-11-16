Lewis Hamilton called it the “hardest weekend” of his Formula One career. Former world champion Damon Hill said it was one of the best drives he’d ever seen.

After a roller coaster few days in Brazil, the F1 title race is well and truly back on with the battle between the reigning champion and young pretender Max Verstappen set to go down to the wire. Hamilton has reduced the deficit at the drivers’ summit to just 14 points, with three races remaining after a dream victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

For much of the weekend at Interlagos, it looked like it would be a nightmare after Hamilton was first disqualified from qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race, only to battle back to start Sunday’s main race 10th.