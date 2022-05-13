Lifestyle is the ‘fun’ bit of a newspaper – this is what I’ve learned after four years as editor

Over the past four years I have overseen coverage of the death of fashion designers, chefs, celebrities, royalty and Covid-19, writes Harriet Hall

Friday 13 May 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>I never imagined that part of this remit would include reporting on a pandemic</p>

I never imagined that part of this remit would include reporting on a pandemic

Lifestyle is typically seen as the “fun” bit of any newspaper – and given that it encompasses fashion, beauty, wellness, food and travel that is, in some ways, a fair judgement. We certainly have a good time doing it.

But for me, lifestyle coverage has always been more about uncovering the personal side of the news: speaking to the people behind the headlines, telling the stories behind the statistics. Really good lifestyle journalism should tap into the talking points of the day, pinning down that difficult-to-define “feeling” we all have regarding a topic or during a news event, and exploring it on the page.

It has been a complete privilege to run a team of talented, hungry journalists who work incredibly hard to bring our readers the news, features and opinion that matter to you. And also, to bring a smile to your faces amid the misery of the news cycle.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in