The clash of the Premier League’s best teams lives up to the hype
Liverpool and Manchester City meet again in just six days – we can only hope for more of the same, writes Ben Burrows
It took just five minutes for the most anticipated game of the Premier League season to burst into life.
That was when Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected shot from the edge of the area beat Alisson in the Liverpool goal to give Manchester City the early advantage over their title rivals on Sunday afternoon.
The Reds were soon level, however, when Diogo Jota equalised from close range after a Mohamed Salah cutback.
