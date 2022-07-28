An unscripted TV moment that may have sealed the fate of the next prime minister
The moment may have given a boost to Ms Truss’s campaign as helpful as anything she could have said in the half-hour of the debate that did not happen, writes Andrew Woodcock
Neither of the contenders in the battle for the Conservative leadership could be accused of overlooking the importance of presentation.
Continuing a practice long-honed at the Treasury, Rishi Sunak’s team has pumped out slick and glossy videos featuring lingering footage of the well-groomed former chancellor as prominently as his messages.
And Liz Truss has missed no opportunity as foreign secretary to pose for pictures featuring her riding on tanks or wearing a fur hat in Red Square, often selecting her poses and outfits in apparent homage to Margaret Thatcher.
