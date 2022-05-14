The leak of parts of the legal advice given by Suella Braverman, the attorney general, to the government is embarrassing for Boris Johnson because it reveals that he is threatening to abide by international law. This is awkward because his negotiating strategy with the EU seems to involve threatening to “tear up” the Northern Ireland protocol, unilaterally repudiating a treaty, and daring the EU to do its worst.

But the wording of Braverman’s advice suggests that what Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, is actually threatening to do is to invoke Article 16 of the protocol, which allows either side to suspend some of its rules in case of serious problems.

The attorney general’s advice claims that “trade is being diverted” and that the protocol is causing “societal unrest”. Those are two of the conditions laid down in Article 16 that allow either side to take emergency action. This suggests that what Truss is proposing is to invoke the emergency clauses of the protocol – that is, to act within the terms of the disputes procedure in the treaty.