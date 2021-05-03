T

wo weeks after the launch of the now collapsed European Super League, the full extent of its unpopularity was laid bare for all to see on Sunday.

The biggest ever protest against the Glazer family ownership of Manchester United saw thousands of fans flock to Old Trafford to voice their anger at the proposal and those behind it.

The Glazers, owners of United since 2005, were one of the principal architects of the now failed venture that would have seen 12 of Europe's leading clubs form their own breakaway tournament.