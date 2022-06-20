After playing some of the best golf of his career, Matt Fitzpatrick’s most important shot of the week came down to a slice of good fortune.

Paired up in the final group with American Will Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick went toe-to-toe with the world number 12 in a thrilling final round at Brookline to give himself a one-shot advantage going down the last. Then, just what he didn’t want: a pushed final tee shot that found a fairway bunker.

What came next was what Jack Nicklaus – the man Fitzpatrick would go on to emulate as only the second player to win the US Amateur and US Open at the same venue – would later call “one of the great iron shots under pressure I’ve ever seen”.