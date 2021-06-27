It has not been the greatest few days for the government when it comes to confidence in the eyes of the public.

First, there were the pictures of Matt Hancock kissing Gina Coladangelo in his office, a breach of the Covid-19 rules for which he issued an apology without initially stepping down from his role as health secretary. Hancock was backed by Boris Johnson, with Downing Street saying it considered “the matter closed” before pressure continued to build and Hancock resigned on Saturday.

In a snap YouGov poll before he stepped down, 49 per cent of respondents said Hancock needed to resign, with 25 per cent saying he should stay in his post. There is some debate in our letters page about the treatment of Hancock – and Johnson’s stance on the incident – and I expect that to continue, even if Sajid Javid has been appointed to take over Hancock’s job in the cabinet.