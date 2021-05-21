Publishers need to sell books – and Meghan Markle’s is gold dust

The Duchess of Sussex is just one of a long list of celebrities to pen kids’ books but it’s interesting that none of them get the same brutal criticism, writes Charlotte Cripps

Saturday 22 May 2021 00:00
comments
<p>Expecting a publisher to scrunch up Markle’s transcript is asking the impossible</p>

(Getty)
f course Meghan Markle’s new children’s book The Bench – out 8 June – was snapped up by a publisher.

The book about a special bond between a father and son seen through a mother’s eyes – inspired by Prince Harry and her son Archie – is a no-brainer.

Yet, still, some people are up in arms, saying it’s unfair and publishers should prioritise quality over celebrity.

