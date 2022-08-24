Meta is taking its dying breaths – but Facebook’s media legacy will live on, like it or not
This one, opaque company headed up by a weird young billionaire wielded more power than any of the old media barons put together, writes Dave Maclean
Meta is starting to look like one of those middle-aged divorced guys wearing a shiny leather jacket and driving a second-hand sports car. It’s trying to signal to the world that it’s still got it, but no one’s buying it.
The company’s Instagram app now has a candid photo challenge that looks suspiciously like hot Gen Z app BeReal; which comes shortly after IG prioritized Reels, which look suspiciously like TikTok.
Meanwhile, Facebook has faded in favor of Mark Zuckerberg’s VR moonshot, but even that looked unimpressive in the CEO’s promo post.
