Meta is starting to look like one of those middle-aged divorced guys wearing a shiny leather jacket and driving a second-hand sports car. It’s trying to signal to the world that it’s still got it, but no one’s buying it.

The company’s Instagram app now has a candid photo challenge that looks suspiciously like hot Gen Z app BeReal; which comes shortly after IG prioritized Reels, which look suspiciously like TikTok.

Meanwhile, Facebook has faded in favor of Mark Zuckerberg’s VR moonshot, but even that looked unimpressive in the CEO’s promo post.