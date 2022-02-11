Neighbours is being axed from UK television after 37 years this summer – and it’s like losing a childhood friend.

More than 20 million viewers in the UK, including me, were glued to the TV set in 1988 when Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kylie Minogue) got married on the long-running Australian soap.

The soap launched the careers of not only Minogue and Donovan but also Margot Robbie who, as Donna from 2008 to 2011, famously shared a very brief same-sex kiss with Sunny, after learning she wrote the love letters from Ringo. I will also never forget the bizarre moment when Bouncer the dog dreams of his wedding to Rosie the sheepdog, while his owners reminisce about their wedding day in an episode in 1990. Can it really all be over?