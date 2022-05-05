Noisy protesters have been assaulting my ears from outside parliament’s gates for as long as I can remember, back through the Brexit wars to endless shouts of “45 minutes Mr Bliar”.

They’ve been turning up the volume recently, since a character named Steve Bray was permitted to blast out amplified music from the traffic lights on the corner of Whitehall.

Some of my fellow reporters have taken this very badly, even calling Westminster Council to demand the pesky activist is unplugged – without success. But, hey, I’m a liberal kind of guy who did a bit of protesting himself back in the day, and Mr Bray’s soundtrack is pretty good in the main, I tell the moaners.