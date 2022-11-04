Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The return of three hit TV shows couldn’t come at a better time

I won’t be watching Matt Hancock taking a shower or eating a spider. Those televised daily Covid briefings were enough to put me off him for life, writes Charlotte Cripps

Friday 04 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Hancock’s stint in the jungle seems far less ominous – but really it’s not</p>

Hancock’s stint in the jungle seems far less ominous – but really it’s not

(AP)

The news is grim – the cost of living crisis, the war in Ukraine, austerity, and Matt Hancock joining I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

But at least the long-awaited return of not just one but three hit shows has arrived – and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Personally, I’d been dreading the return of The Handmaid’s Tale’s season five on Channel 4, but it’s not half as torturous as I had anticipated. I ended up binge-watching as many episodes as I could lay my hands on. It’s always fun to watch the tables turn – Fred is dead and Serena’s future is looking less stable by the minute.

The White Lotus season two is also back on Sky Atlantic this week – we gave it a five star review, with our critic Nick Hilton commenting that “there is nothing more enjoyable to watch on television right now”. This time it’s set in a five star resort in Sicily rather than Hawaii – but much like the first season, a murder mystery unravels against a backdrop of wealth, privilege, and sex.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in