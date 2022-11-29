Why is Blackface part of Holland’s Christmas celebrations?
It has become a touchstone for the identity politics coursing through northern Europe, writes David Harding
Tis the season to be jolly. Or, if you are in the Netherlands, ’tis the season for the annual introspection over the country’s colonial past and modern-day tolerance of racism.
Next week (5 and 6 December) sees the annual St Nicholas (Sinterklass) celebration. It’s a feast celebrated not only in the Netherlands but also in Belgium, Luxembourg, and parts of northern France.
St Nicholas traditionally travels on a horse and carries a big red book to record whether or not children have been good enough over the past 12 months to receive presents. It is a time of excitement, heralding weeks of festivities. But things take a decidedly non-festive turn with the arrival of St Nicholas’s helper, “Zwarte Piet” (“Black Pete”).
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies