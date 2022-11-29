Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Why is Blackface part of Holland’s Christmas celebrations?

It has become a touchstone for the identity politics coursing through northern Europe, writes David Harding

Tuesday 29 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Some towns have done away with the tradition of Blackface</p>

Some towns have done away with the tradition of Blackface

(ANP/AFP via Getty)

Tis the season to be jolly. Or, if you are in the Netherlands, ’tis the season for the annual introspection over the country’s colonial past and modern-day tolerance of racism.

Next week (5 and 6 December) sees the annual St Nicholas (Sinterklass) celebration. It’s a feast celebrated not only in the Netherlands but also in Belgium, Luxembourg, and parts of northern France.

St Nicholas traditionally travels on a horse and carries a big red book to record whether or not children have been good enough over the past 12 months to receive presents. It is a time of excitement, heralding weeks of festivities. But things take a decidedly non-festive turn with the arrival of St Nicholas’s helper, “Zwarte Piet” (“Black Pete”).

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in