In the US midterm elections, it all comes down to Nevada

With less than a week to go, many observers of the 2022 midterms have kept their eyes fixed on Georgia’s Senate race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. Walker, the Republican candidate, is a former University of Georgia running back who stands accused of pressuring women he knew into abortions even as he publicly supported abortion bans with no exception for rape, incest or the life of the mother. Senator Warnock, his Democratic opponent, is the preacher at Martin Luther King Jr’s old pulpit. Elsewhere in the same state, the governor Brian Kemp faces a rematch against progressive superstar Stacey Abrams.

Or pundits have turned their focus to Pennsylvania, where former TV doctor Mehmet Oz and the literally larger-than-life John Fetterman are squaring off for the state’s Senate race.

But while liberal Democrats are fretting about losing Warnock and Republicans are worrying they might lose their Senate seat in Pennsylvania, your reporter in Washington DC is keeping an eye on Nevada.