At long last, the Jacksonville Jaguars got a win and UK NFL fans got a game they deserved. Both had been a long time coming.

Heading across the pond for this regular season fixture, Jacksonville were on a run of 20 games without a victory, the second-longest losing streak in league history. Their last came in week one of the 2020 season, more than 400 days ago.

UK NFL fans had waited even longer for American football to return to their shores after the pandemic erased international fixtures a year ago, and even longer still for a game worthy of their support to take place.