The NFL season gets its Hollywood ending

The hometown Los Angeles Rams outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals in a rollercoaster game, writes Ben Burrows

Monday 14 February 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Los Angeles Rams’ Odell Beckham (left) and Cincinnati Bengals’ Mike Hilton at the Super Bowl </p>

Los Angeles Rams’ Odell Beckham (left) and Cincinnati Bengals’ Mike Hilton at the Super Bowl

(AP)

The NFL season ended with a bang – a thrilling and dramatic Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The hometown Rams outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals in a rollercoaster game, eventually emerging victorious – 23-20 – at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for three touchdowns, Cooper Kupp caught two of them and Aaron Donald made the decisive play when it mattered late as the Rams’ galaxy of stars delivered the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Tinseltown.

It was the Rams who made the faster start, Odell Beckham Jr and Kupp catching early scores before the Bengals, on the strength of the arm of young star passer Joe Burrow, came roaring back. Tee Higgins grabbed a pair of touchdowns to give Cincinnati the lead.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in