The NFL season ended with a bang – a thrilling and dramatic Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The hometown Rams outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals in a rollercoaster game, eventually emerging victorious – 23-20 – at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for three touchdowns, Cooper Kupp caught two of them and Aaron Donald made the decisive play when it mattered late as the Rams’ galaxy of stars delivered the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Tinseltown.

It was the Rams who made the faster start, Odell Beckham Jr and Kupp catching early scores before the Bengals, on the strength of the arm of young star passer Joe Burrow, came roaring back. Tee Higgins grabbed a pair of touchdowns to give Cincinnati the lead.