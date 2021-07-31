The tragedy of drugs deaths in Scotland ought not to be a party political subject. It is awful that the rate of deaths is so much higher in Scotland than in any other European country, and shocking that it is so much higher than in the rest of the UK.

But it is Scottish National Party MPs such as Tommy Sheppard who make it a partisan issue. He said on Friday that he was “hopeful that new spending by the Scottish government will save lives in future but major changes in UK law are required to really tackle the problem”.

This is an attempt to absolve the SNP of responsibility for the problem and it should persuade no one. The Scottish government has full devolved responsibility for health policy, and most people agree that hard drugs ought to be treated primarily as a health issue.