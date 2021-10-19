Nigel Farage appears to be many things, not just the brains behind the most disastrous policy idea in a generation. By going on ​​RTE and excruciatingly lecturing Ireland about its history and relationship with Britain, Farage can also be considered brave, foolish and ignorant.

For many Brits, their understanding of the “Irish issue” is truly limited – like many crimes of the Empire – and not half as knowledgeable as, say, well, the average Irish person.

For a man of Farage’s generation, it is undoubtedly shaped by the events of the Troubles, which makes his recent “up the Ra” mistake unfathomable. And that was before he took to Irish TV to talk about what form Irish independence should take, inaccurately comparing the relationship Dublin has now with Brussels to the one it had with colonial London.