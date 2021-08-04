August is often seen by newspapers as “silly season”, a time when news lines are few and far between and a time when the people who generate them – politicians, foreign correspondents, footballers (whether British, who restart their season in the middle of the month, or American, who start in September), book publishers – put their feet up and head for the beach.

This year, of course, is very different, not least because the Olympic Games in Tokyo are in full swing and Covid is restricting beach trips for most of us who don’t live by the sea in sunny climes. Silly season can hardly be counted on amid a pandemic and the biggest sporting event of the past four years. But summer still does hail the return of wealthy Americans’ favourite pastimes: packing up their SUVs and heading out of the big cities toward vacation homes in the Hamptons, Connecticut, Maine and islands like Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. These temperate areas are escapes for the well-heeled professionals of New York City and its surrounding areas on the east coast, just as Lake Tahoe and Big Sur tempt down tech bros from San Francisco in the west. Little surprise, then, that former president Barack Obama had planned his 60th birthday party as an outdoor event at Martha’s Vineyard.

And what a controversy that birthday party caused. Initially intended to be a star-studded 700-person event for the vaccinated, the details of the do hit the press early this week. Republicans and right-wing commentators were practically frothing at the mouth. How could liberals – LIBERALS! – defend their hero acting in this way during a pandemic? If Covid is real, then why are hundreds of people from The Establishment able to gather on a beautiful shoreline in Massachusetts while the Delta variant brings back mask mandates in some Democrat-led states?