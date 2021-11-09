Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at Manchester United is being questioned again – and it’s our job to keep asking

The club’s listless defeat at the hands of their most bitter rivals has raised the same questions that have dogged the Norwegian’s three-year tenure, writes Ben Burrows

Tuesday 09 November 2021 00:01
In the firing line? Solskjaer at Old Trafford

In the firing line? Solskjaer at Old Trafford

(PA Wire)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described it as a “big step backwards”. The question remains how many more can he survive.

A much-anticipated Manchester derby proved to be a match in name only as Manchester City played cross-city rivals Manchester United off the park on Saturday afternoon.

The margin of victory – 2-0 to the away side at Old Trafford – failed to adequately reflect a contest which was all but over inside seven minutes.

