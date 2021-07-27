Sometimes a story is so shocking it could only be true.

No one could make up a tale so absurd as a women’s team competing in 2021 being forced to pay a fine for choosing to wear shorts rather than bikini bottoms, as players of the Norwegian volleyball team have just done. A fine that the singer Pink has offered to pay.

The history of sport is also a history of sexism. And the Olympics have long been part of that ignoble tradition.