It didn’t take long after The Independent published my piece on the government’s appalling Schools Bill for the supportive tweets to follow.

This doesn’t often happen. Strongly-worded opinion pieces are more likely to elicit the opposite response. And we men have it easy. The bile and venom female journalists have to confront is frankly shameful.

But while support, even praise, is nice to have, it does raise a question: why? Why did I get so much of it on this particular issue?