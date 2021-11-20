Why do British celebrities go to Oprah first? We need our own TV therapist
Oprah Winfrey has sat down with everybody from Michael Jackson to Whitney Houston, writes Charlotte Cripps. It’s frustrating she gets all the UK exclusives
Britney Spears is now saying she may take after Meghan Markle/Prince Harry and Adele and sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview. For journalists, we wait with bated breath and then cover it with tons of news stories and run features reporting on the juiciest revelations.
In British singer Adele’s case, she spilled the beans on divorce, weight loss and parenthood to the US talk show, as part of a two-hour special on CBS America last week.
But, as a UK journalist, I can’t help but wonder why the Brits all go to Oprah? Does this mean we need a UK Oprah? Piers Morgan isn’t really the same deal. Would you want to sit down with him for one of these highly confessional and emotionally charged interviews?
