How many Conservative MPs want Boris Johnson to resign? How many would sign a letter demanding his removal? And, given the chance, how many would vote to throw him overboard?

Those are the questions that everyone in Westminster wants the answer to right now. And believe it or not, the three figures may be very different indeed. The Conservative parliamentary party prides itself on being the “most sophisticated electorate in the world” on the grounds of the subtlety – some might say deviousness – of their machinations when deciding on the replacement of a leader.

To trigger a vote of no confidence in Johnson’s leadership requires 54 letters to the chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, who is sworn to secrecy about how many he holds and who has written them. Numbers have been flying around Westminster for months now, but the only truth about the letters is that no one but Brady knows.