Adam Wagner, the human rights lawyer, has a rule for police investigations, which is that they always take twice as long as expected. The investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street seems likely to take several times longer than that.

It is now two weeks since the prime minister returned his police questionnaire. During the pandemic most people who received fixed penalty notices for breaking coronavirus laws were issued with them almost immediately, but despite lip service being paid to the idea that everyone is equal under the law, these cases seem to be being treated more carefully.

I have no inside information, but I have good sources in the betting industry and I can observe from the outside what might be in the interest of the police officers in charge of the investigation. I was surprised to discover when I looked it up that the betting markets think there is only a 20 per cent chance that Boris Johnson will be fined by the police.