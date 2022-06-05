Whether you’re a staunch royalist, literally swathed in union jack bunting, or more of a republican, enjoying the extra bank holiday with one eyebrow slightly raised, our coverage of the Queen’s platinum jubilee on Voices provided something for readers of all stripes.

The Independent’s race correspondent, Nadine White, wrote passionately and eloquently about her discomfort at seeing so much uncritical media coverage of the celebrations – and the monarchy itself – fuelled in part by a chronic lack of racial diversity in UK journalism.

She writes: “It is quite possible to celebrate the Queen’s life, as a human being, and empathise with the desires of her family and fans alike to lavish her with praise, without blindly lauding the institution that was only made viable through slavery and the oppression of those deemed racially and socially inferior.”