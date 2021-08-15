In the past few months, life in Westminster has been slowly returning to normal as Covid restrictions ease. While the pre-pandemic bustle of the estate is yet to fully re-emerge, greater numbers of MPs, advisers and journalists have been gradually getting back to their offices in SW1.

But it didn’t last too long. As with every summer parliamentary recess, politicians have vacated the building once again and headed back to their constituencies (or further afield) before returning at the beginning of September for a new session. A few MPs linger around at various points, but for the most part there’s a skeleton crew of journalists and advisers, alongside the Commons staff who have worked on the estate throughout the pandemic to keep the building ticking along.

Following the easing of the vast majority of Covid restrictions on 19 July, in-person briefings for Westminster journalists have also restarted. They will continue throughout the summer months, albeit on a less frequent basis.