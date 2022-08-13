Crises “don’t take holidays”, wrote Gordon Brown, in what was taken as a rebuke to Keir Starmer who was, on Wednesday, still on holiday. The article was purportedly criticising the prime minister and the Conservative candidates to succeed him, but as Boris Johnson had returned from his delayed honeymoon three days earlier, and the two candidates were visible daily, it seemed a pointed reference to Brown’s successor as Labour leader.

If it was, I disagree with it. I could see why, presentationally, this was a good chance for Labour to look as if it had a plan while the government dithered. Not that we need a plan immediately, because the higher gas and electricity bills don’t come in until October and the precise amount of the increase won’t be announced by Ofgem until 26 August. Nor does the plan need much work, because it consists mainly of increasing the help for vulnerable people, through state benefits, announced by Rishi Sunak in May.

It didn’t even have to be announced by Starmer himself, as Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, could do it, and Labour is supposed to be presenting a team for government rather than a presidential leader. As it was, Reeves made a statement, late in the week, condemning the higher charges for people using prepayment meters, and Starmer repeated it when he returned from his holiday on Friday.