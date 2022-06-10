June is Pride Month. These days and months for raising awareness can feel underwhelming. Many of these dedicated events were created to give much-needed space to an underrepresented issue, but sometimes they can end up taking a different turn. One thing is for sure: capitalism will get hold of it.

Enter the rainbow logo. Designed to celebrate the LGBT+ community, instead it’s now being used to commodify the movement, where its association has become more about buying a rainbow flag.

You’ll see the logo as you pop into Sainsbury’s for your shopping, or Tesco, or Wilko, as well as Walmart in the US. It goes far beyond shops though, as Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz and Unilever are just some of the other huge brands that get involved too. Go on Twitter, and it’s everywhere. I just did, and even the Canal and River Trust has a rainbow logo, whoever they are.