In elementary school, I learned that words have specific meanings – that language is a simple tool for communicating with others.

In adulthood, I absorbed concepts such as context, subtext and contingency. Words now had shades, associations and relative meanings. Over the years, I learned to incorporate tact and sensitivity into words, softening the blow of unwanted news. As a journalist, I learnt this is what politicians often do, concocting technically accurate half-truths to squirm their way out of scandals, mistakes and contradictions.

Then I encountered the Russian regime of Vladimir Putin, for whom words are little more than blunt instruments of warfare.