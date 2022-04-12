For the Kremlin, language has no meaning
Words are little more than malleable instruments, tools of war used to hurt, distract, inflame and wear down others in pursuit of political or military goals, writes Borzou Daragahi
In elementary school, I learned that words have specific meanings – that language is a simple tool for communicating with others.
In adulthood, I absorbed concepts such as context, subtext and contingency. Words now had shades, associations and relative meanings. Over the years, I learned to incorporate tact and sensitivity into words, softening the blow of unwanted news. As a journalist, I learnt this is what politicians often do, concocting technically accurate half-truths to squirm their way out of scandals, mistakes and contradictions.
Then I encountered the Russian regime of Vladimir Putin, for whom words are little more than blunt instruments of warfare.
