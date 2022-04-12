For the Kremlin, language has no meaning

Words are little more than malleable instruments, tools of war used to hurt, distract, inflame and wear down others in pursuit of political or military goals, writes Borzou Daragahi

Tuesday 12 April 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>After a while, I became numb and cynical to the constant barrages of Kremlin lies</p>

After a while, I became numb and cynical to the constant barrages of Kremlin lies

(AP)

In elementary school, I learned that words have specific meanings – that language is a simple tool for communicating with others.

In adulthood, I absorbed concepts such as context, subtext and contingency. Words now had shades, associations and relative meanings. Over the years, I learned to incorporate tact and sensitivity into words, softening the blow of unwanted news. As a journalist, I learnt this is what politicians often do, concocting technically accurate half-truths to squirm their way out of scandals, mistakes and contradictions.

Then I encountered the Russian regime of Vladimir Putin, for whom words are little more than blunt instruments of warfare.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in