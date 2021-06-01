The name Malcolm Bidali probably means little to most people right now, but that could soon change.

Bidali is a Kenyan security guard working in Qatar, an activist who regularly blogged about terrible working conditions in the nation that will next year have the eyes of the world focused upon it as the host of the 2022 men’s football World Cup.

His writings were unique, in that they were not research from a human rights or labour organisation, or from the few independent journalists in the country.