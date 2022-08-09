Al Bidda Tower, where Qatar’s World Cup organisers are housed, sits on central Doha’s Corniche waterfront – part of the city’s shimmering glass-fronted futurescape.

In the building’s lobby is a clock (or at least there was the last time I visited), counting down the number of days until the 2022 World Cup begins. The clock at that time usually showed dates so far into the future that it seemed improbable that it would ever happen.

But this Saturday, if the clock is still there, it will tick over to just 100 days until the Qatar World Cup kicks off.