What a week! The Queen’s funeral eclipsed everything. On the culture desk, we’ve run features about how the BBC and ITV handled coverage of it, whether we really need a 24-hour live-stream of the Queen lying in state, and the best onscreen portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II.

But just when we thought we could move on from the solemn occasion, it’s the “Queuegate crisis”.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been heavily criticised after being accused of jumping the line to see the Queen lying in state at the Palace of Westminster. The public are asking for them to be sacked from their This Morning hosting jobs – with Willoughby vowing to remain. The duo are apparently “dumbstruck” by the backlash – both claim they entered the hall in their capacity as broadcasters and deny skipping the queue.