I’ve written previously about the state of rail travel as we move through the Covid-19 pandemic – and the latest statistics have provided another interesting quirk.

While passenger use dropped 78 per cent between March 2020 and April 2021, London Waterloo lost the title of Britain’s busiest station to London Stratford and only five railway stations in Great Britain had more than 10 million entries and exits (compared with 43 stations in 2019 to 2020) – one station in particular bucked the trend.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said Berney Arms in Norfolk had been the least used station in 2019 to 2020, with 42 entries and exits. However, in the latest stats the number increased to 348, which was the biggest percentage increase of any station when compared to the previous 12 months.