Too often, I find myself fearing that the UK is becoming a place where compassion is in short supply.

Perhaps this is partly down to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, a consequence of more than a decade of Tory austerity, or due to the shifting of the political centre ground towards more right-wing ideals.

At a time when so many families and vulnerable people find themselves in increasingly precarious situations, it’s more important than ever that we see others – particularly those more marginalised than ourselves – as human beings who deserve kindness and respect.