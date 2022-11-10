The rapid departure of Gavin Williamson from cabinet after just 14 days is not only destabilising to Rishi Sunak’s new premiership, but illustrative of a wider issue that is almost certain to cause the prime minister major headaches further down the road.

To put it simply, coming into office as a new prime minister after 12 years of your party holding power guarantees that you will have a lot of baggage dragging you down. A PM who wins power in a general election – as Tony Blair and David Cameron did – arrives at the head of a team of people who have been working together towards that goal for years.

The appointment of a cabinet is often simply a matter of transferring individuals from their shadow roles to the same briefs in government – though this was complicated for Cameron by the need to share out jobs with his Liberal Democrat coalition partners.