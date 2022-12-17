Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Does Rishi Sunak feel the hand of history on his shoulder?

A deal didn’t seem possible in 1998, either, so let us hope that history is indeed about to repeat itself, writes John Rentoul

Saturday 17 December 2022 21:30
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

For a moment I thought we might be in for another “hand of history” moment when on Thursday, Downing Street announced that the prime minister was on his way to Belfast.

This happened a day after Charles Grant, director of the Centre for European Reform and one of the sharpest observers of EU-UK relations, said he was “getting more optimistic about the chances of a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol”. Could Sunak’s visit be like that time, nearly a quarter of a century ago, when Tony Blair arrived in Belfast, saying that “a day like today is not a day for soundbites” before declaring “I feel the hand of history upon our shoulder with respect to this, I really do”?

Well, not yet. That Blair soundbite was at the start of a few days’ intensive negotiations, which produced the Good Friday (or Belfast) Agreement. We are not at that stage of the cycle yet. It turned out that Sunak’s visit was a lower-key preparatory one, sounding out the party leaders in Northern Ireland with a view to the deadline talked up by the British government of reaching a deal by the 25th anniversary of the original settlement at Easter next year.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in