On Friday 24 June, just as I was rounding off the last of our responses to the by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton as Voices lead, the news broke that the US Supreme Court had overturned Roe v Wade.

I saw the BBC alert on my phone and in that moment, I couldn’t quite process what I was reading. It had already been a busy news day, and I wasn’t fully prepared for America to morph into Gilead from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian classic The Handmaid’s Tale just then. Naively, I didn’t believe I’d see Roe overturned in my lifetime. Thankfully, the initial paralysis, the small-animal-in-headlights shock, quickly gave way to anger and urgency.

Our US Voices editor, Holly Baxter, was quick off the mark with responses to the devastating ruling. One of the most heartbreaking pieces, by US writer Jennifer Stavros, describes how she was “pushed down the path of motherhood by Christian conservatives who described themselves as ‘pro-life’”. She swiftly found, while raising her child as single mother, living in poverty, that this “pro-life” concern did not extend to her baby once it had been born.