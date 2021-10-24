The story of Ryan Hackett, a rollercoaster enthusiast from Milford Haven, has caught my eye this week – he has just ridden the Megafobia wooden ride at Oakwood Theme Park for the 6,000th time.

Hackett, 61, has been riding the rollercoaster at the park in Narberth, Pembrokeshire, for more than 25 years and is eventually hoping to clock up 10,000 trips around the track.

I’m impressed with the dedication – although Hackett says he is never bored, telling the BBC: “It’s impossible to get off this ride without smiling.”