Editor’s Letter
Riding a rollercoaster 6,000 times – now that’s what I call dedication
Ryan Hackett, 61, wants to clock up 10,000 trips on the Megafobia wooden ride at Oakwood Theme Park, writes Chris Stevenson
The story of Ryan Hackett, a rollercoaster enthusiast from Milford Haven, has caught my eye this week – he has just ridden the Megafobia wooden ride at Oakwood Theme Park for the 6,000th time.
Hackett, 61, has been riding the rollercoaster at the park in Narberth, Pembrokeshire, for more than 25 years and is eventually hoping to clock up 10,000 trips around the track.
I’m impressed with the dedication – although Hackett says he is never bored, telling the BBC: “It’s impossible to get off this ride without smiling.”
