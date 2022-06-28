The tragic love story of Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega just keeps getting stranger

The couple’s situation has changed radically since they were snatched from the skies by the government of Belarus and its unhinged leader Alexander Lukashenko, writes David Harding

Tuesday 28 June 2022 21:30
<p>Sofia Sapega and Roman Protasevich were detained in May</p>

(Telegram Channel Zheltye Slivy/AFP/Getty)

A few weeks ago this column focused on the desperate plight of Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega, the couple snatched from the skies by the government of Belarus and its unhinged leader Alexander Lukashenko.

The pair were travelling on a Ryanair plane from Greece to Lithuania and flew over Minsk where it was forced to land after the pilot was brazenly being told by Belarus officials that there was a bomb on board.

On the ground, and with no bomb found, Protasevich and Sapaega were quickly arrested and whisked away to their grim fate. Their case captured headlines across the world but their plight remains clouded in scary uncertainty.

