Even when you’re Rory McIlroy, sometimes it just isn’t your day
The Northern Irishman held a two-shot lead heading into the turn on the final round at The Open – but Cameron Smith produced magic to take the title, writes Ben Burrows
Sometimes in sport you have to admit that it just wasn’t your day.
That’s where Rory McIlroy found himself on Sunday evening after seeing his hopes of a second Open Championship and a first major title for eight years slip through his fingers at a sun-baked St Andrews.
“I got beaten by the better man,” McIlroy admitted as he watched Cameron Smith soak in the glory on the 18th green of golf’s most famous course.
