Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Even when you’re Rory McIlroy, sometimes it just isn’t your day

The Northern Irishman held a two-shot lead heading into the turn on the final round at The Open – but Cameron Smith produced magic to take the title, writes Ben Burrows

Monday 18 July 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>‘I got beaten by the better man,’ McIlroy admitted</p>

‘I got beaten by the better man,’ McIlroy admitted

(AP)

Sometimes in sport you have to admit that it just wasn’t your day.

That’s where Rory McIlroy found himself on Sunday evening after seeing his hopes of a second Open Championship and a first major title for eight years slip through his fingers at a sun-baked St Andrews.

“I got beaten by the better man,” McIlroy admitted as he watched Cameron Smith soak in the glory on the 18th green of golf’s most famous course.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in