It was the war we were told would never happen, or one which would take just a few days until the rapid surrender of Kyiv.

But on Friday, Russia’s dismal, bloody, stuttering and, ultimately, horrifying invasion of neighbouring Ukraine reaches its grim 100-day mark.

It is an arbitrary benchmark, especially for those on the ground. The centenary of days is one loved by the media, but in reality, it means very little. Days 101, 102 and so on of fighting and slaughter will inevitably follow.