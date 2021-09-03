Our approach to contemporary popular culture often feels a bit like participating in a sort of egg and spoon race. Desperately trying to stay ahead of the zeitgeist in an attempt to keep across it all: the egg, the spoon, our footwork. Sometimes it would be nice to have a little sit down and simply enjoy it.

With Netflix, Amazon Prime, Now TV and other streaming services dropping entire series of TV shows overnight, endless podcasts launched on a near-daily basis and think pieces on every subject under the sun, keeping up with conversations on the latest talking point is regularly a struggle.

So, it’s a real joy when something comes along in the more traditional sense – a series that plays out in weekly televised episodes, such as BBC’s gripping submariner drama Vigil, or the launch of a book we know that most of our friends will have pre-ordered. Now we can all read and watch along at the same time.