The Sex and the City ladies are back on our screen – well, most of them anyway. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have returned to reprise their iconic characters, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in And Just Like That… But there’s one noticeable absence: Kim Cattrall’s Samantha.

We’ve known since the reboot was announced that Cattrall wouldn’t be involved – she and Parker have a long-standing feud – but we weren’t sure how her absence would be depicted in the show. With the first two episodes dropping on NOWTV this week, we saw the characters deal with the absence swiftly. The reason? A friendship breakdown.

In one of the first scenes of the new series, Charlotte, Miranda and Carrie are having one of their famous Saturday brunches when their old friend, Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston) passes by and asks where their “fourth musketeer” is, referring to Samantha.