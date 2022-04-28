Sleaze happened under John Major – and now it seems to be Boris Johnson’s turn
As in the Major years, some of the sleaze stories are far less serious than others. But they collectively build a sense of the rot having set in, writes Andrew Woodcock
There are times in the lifecycle of politics when it seems as if nothing can go right for a government, and every day seems to bring news of new and ever more bizarre scandals involving its MPs.
An administration that is on the ropes politically seems to attract bad news like sticky buds, in a manner that is very difficult for its leader to shake off.
It happened under John Major, whose premiership is now frequently encapsulated by the word “sleaze”. And it seems as though something similar may be happening with Boris Johnson now.
