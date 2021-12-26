Not to bleat or anything but I was working on Christmas Day. I know, terribly unfair (triple pay and a case of decent claret from the editor is the least I deserve). But there was a silver lining: social media.

It’s fashionable to sign off Twitter at this time of year, usually with a self-important message along the lines of, “Won’t be on here for a few days, time to focus on the things that really matter. See you next year.” As if the rest of us care.

Well, I didn’t have that luxury (did I mention I was working on Christmas Day?) and what I discovered is that Twitter is at its very best over Christmas. The part-timers have disappeared and the conversation is all the better for it. As political writer Sam Freedman put it: “Love Christmas Day on Twitter. All the ‘I only use it for work’ lightweights gone and just the hardcore three-pack-a-day addicts left.”