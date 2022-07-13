The Sri Lankan crisis should be a warning to us all
The tragedy does not merely belong to Sri Lanka – what is occurring there is happening elsewhere, writes David Harding
If it wasn’t so sad, the images would be funny. Sri Lankans working out in the president’s gym, swimming and soaping themselves to wash in his pool, even wrestling on his bed, having broken into Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s palace.
As a Brit, there was a part of me watching the scenes in Sri Lanka that made me feel like storming into 10 Downing Street and lounging on one of Boris and Carrie’s £7,500 sofas before serving myself a drink from their £3,675 Nureyev drinks trolley.
But as comical as some of the images seemed, they were actually tragic.
