Whether it’s Strictly or the Kaiser Chiefs, the entertainment industry can’t escape talk of vaccines
Divisions over the Covid jab are now causing controversy across the entertainment industry, writes Charlotte Cripps
What do Strictly Come Dancing, the Emmy Awards and the Kaiser Chiefs have in common? Not much – usually. But since last week, they have all been well and truly embroiled in the vaccine debate.
Reports that a couple of the professional dancers in the new Strictly series – which starts this weekend – have not had the Covid-19 vaccine, led to a heated discussion on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain.
Former Strictly professional James Jordan labelled the unvaccinated dancers as “selfish” live on air.
