What do Strictly Come Dancing, the Emmy Awards and the Kaiser Chiefs have in common? Not much – usually. But since last week, they have all been well and truly embroiled in the vaccine debate.

Reports that a couple of the professional dancers in the new Strictly series – which starts this weekend – have not had the Covid-19 vaccine, led to a heated discussion on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain.

Former Strictly professional James Jordan labelled the unvaccinated dancers as “selfish” live on air.